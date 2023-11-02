Indonesian singer Cakra Khan’s concert in February to be accompanied by an orchestra

For the coming concert, Cakra will be performing several songs from his latest album, apart from his previous hits, assuring fans that there will be something interesting for the concert. Concert organiser Seven Skies Motion Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Azlin Hilda Abdul Latif said the coming concert was due to the overwhelming response from Cakra’s concert in January.

“The idea to have an orchestra accompanying the performance was from the discussion of both parties,” she said.

