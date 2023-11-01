Indonesian court jails CEO, three others, over deadly cough syrup

An Indonesian court sentenced to jail today the chief executive and three other officials of a company whose cough syrup has been linked to the death of more than 200 children, for violating drug safety laws. — Unsplash picJAKARTA, Nov 1 — An Indonesian court sentenced to jail today the chief executive and three other officials of a company whose cough syrup has been linked to the death of more than 200 children, for violating drug safety laws, the company’s lawyer said.

The Indonesian company, Afi Farma, was accused of producing cough syrups containing excess amounts of toxic material and prosecutors charged the four officials for “consciously” not testing the ingredients, despite having the means and responsibility to do so, according to a charge sheet.The officials, including CEO Arief Prasetya Harahap, were sentenced to two years in prison by a court in the town of Kediri, in East Java province, where the company is based.

Prosecutors, who had sought up to nine years in prison for the accused, said that Afi Farma did not test the ingredients sent by its supplier and instead relied on certificates provided by them regarding product quality and safety.

Reza told Reuters in October that Indonesia’s drug regulator, BPOM, did not require drugmakers to do rigorous testing of ingredients.The case comes as efforts grow worldwide to tighten oversight of drug supply chains after a wave of poisonings linked to contaminated cough syrups that killed dozens of children in countries such as Gambia and Uzbekistan. — Reuters

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DNEWSASIA: Ameen Amaendran rejoins redONE in second stint as CEO for MalaysiaWas CEO of Tune Talk since Jan 2018 and previously had one year stint as redONE CEO Aims to help grow market share in prepaid segment, sees significant growth opportunities redONE Network Sdn Bhd has appointed Ameen Amaendran (pic), who had been CEO of TuneTalk since Jan 2018, as its new CEO for Malaysia.

Source: DNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

THESUNDAILY: PKNS Selangor Masters Returns with USD175,000 Prize, Gavin Green Leads Local Team on Nov 8-11SELANGOR: The PKNS Selangor Masters is back at the Seri Selangor Golf Club from November 8-11, featuring a larger prize pool of USD175,000, a USD25,00...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: Indonesian cops arrests militants suspected of plotting to disrupt electionThe 59 people arrested have ties to al-Qaeda and the Islamic State.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: Jepak polls: Come out to vote on Nov 4, says GPSHONG KONG (Reuters): Chinese President Xi Jinping said women have a critical role and must establish a 'new trend of family', as the nation grapples with an ageing population and record decline in the birth rate.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

THESUNDAILY: Armizan: Chicken prices can be lower than RM9.40 per kg after Nov 1SERDANG: The price of chicken can be much lower than the previously set controlled price of RM9.40 per kilogramme (kg), even after subsidies and price...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: Zii Jia diberi hingga 14 Nov. meterai perjanjian RTGZii Jia telah menunjukkan peningkatan sejak dimasukkan dalam program RTG Jun lalu dan kedudukan dalam ranking dunia juga kembali naik.

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕