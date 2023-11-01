Indonesia, Vietnam energy transition financing under G7-funded plans

Both countries are negotiating schemes known as a Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP), under which they’ll get funding made up of equity investments, grants and concessionary loans from members of the Group of Seven (G7), multilateral banks and private lenders to help their energy transitions.
Initially, Indonesia had agreed to cap and peak power sector’s carbon emissions at 290 million metric tonnes by 2030, but authorities said that at the time, they had not understood the scope of power capacity outside the state utility’s grid, in the hands of off-grid metal processors.
There will be five areas for investment that include accelerated renewable development, upgrade of transmission and early retirement of coal-fired plants. A total of US$153.8 million was identified as grant funding. The rest of the public financing could include loans at below-market rates.The JETP deal is expected to help Vietnam reach its peak greenhouse gas emissions from the power sector by 2030, earlier than a 2035 projection, capping the sector’s CO2 emission at 170 million tonnes by 2030 and 101 million tonnes by 2050.
Donors have encouraged Hanoi to be more ambitious with its reforms to facilitate renewable development and improve its grid.G7 members and partners have offered public funding of nearly US$8.08 billion to Vietnam as part of the US$15.5 billion pledge that G7 countries and partners made in December, according to documents finalised by donor countries in late October and reviewed by Reuters.
