Indonesia’s September international visitors surged 52.76%, many from Malaysia

Although there was a slight 5.51 per cent dip from August 2023, the overall growth in international tourism remains impressive, according to Statistics Indonesia. In a statement, the agency noted the primary source of tourist traffic to the country in September was Malaysia, contributing 14.22 per cent, equivalent to 152,210 of the total arrivals.

Australia came in second, making up 13.09 per cent (140,060) of total arrivals, with Singapore closely behind contributing 10.72 per cent (114,710) of the month’s total tourist arrivals. “Visitors from Africa experienced the highest increase of 106.51 per cent, followed by visitors from Asia, excluding ASEAN, at 87.65 per cent,” the agency added.

In the same month, classified hotels reported a room occupancy rate of 53.02 per cent, rose three per cent year-on-year and increased 0.56 per cent month-to-month. Non-classified hotels also experienced growth, with a room occupancy rate of 24.82 per cent, went up 1.43 per cent year-on-year, despite a slight 0.66 per cent decreased month-to-month.

Statistics Indonesia pointed out that the average length of stay at classified hotels was 1.62 days, with a minor 0.02-point decline year-on-year.

