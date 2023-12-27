Indonesia's Presidential Candidate Anies Baswedan Gains Popularity

As one of Indonesia’s leading presidential candidates is driven away from a campaign stop, locals surround his car, screaming his name and jostling to kiss his hand through the window. Anies Baswedan, a former governor of the capital Jakarta, is in a three-way battle ahead of February’s vote to lead the world’s third largest democracy and fourth most populous nation, with polls showing him rising toward a spot in a potential second-round runoff.





