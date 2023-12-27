HEAD TOPICS

Indonesia's Presidential Candidate Anies Baswedan Gains Popularity

  • 📰 DailyExpress_MY
  • ⏱ Reading Time:
  • 23 sec. here
  • 9 min. at publisher
  • 📊 Qulity Score:
  • News: 37%
  • Publisher: 83%

Anies Baswedan, a former governor of Jakarta, is gaining popularity as one of Indonesia's leading presidential candidates. He is positioning himself as a candidate for change and is rising in the polls.

Indonesia, Presidential Candidate, Anies Baswedan, Campaign, Popularity, Change, Polls

As one of Indonesia’s leading presidential candidates is driven away from a campaign stop, locals surround his car, screaming his name and jostling to kiss his hand through the window. Anies Baswedan, a former governor of the capital Jakarta, is in a three-way battle ahead of February’s vote to lead the world’s third largest democracy and fourth most populous nation, with polls showing him rising toward a spot in a potential second-round runoff.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

 

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.