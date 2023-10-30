Indonesia’s GoTo closes in on profit goal after slashing jobs

The suspension of TikTok’s online retail in Indonesia benefited GoTo’s Tokopedia e-commerce operations. (GoTo pic)

Adjusted loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization narrowed to 942 billion rupiah (US$59 million) from 3.7 trillion rupiah a year earlier, the company said Monday. Chief executive officer Patrick Walujo, who took over in June, is trying to bring GoTo to profitability on an adjusted basis by the end of the year to show the ride-hailing and e-commerce company has long-term earnings potential.

Like rivals Grab Holdings Ltd and Sea Ltd, GoTo is trying to generate cash after years of rapid growth. In a boon to GoTo’s e-commerce business Tokopedia, rival TikTok this month suspended its online-retail operation in Indonesia to comply with curbs on social commerce. headtopics.com

