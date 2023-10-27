Indonesia conducts first commercial flight using palm oil-blended jet fuel

Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim is new Agong for five years from January 31, 2024; Perak’s Sultan Nazrin named as deputy

After students and teachers shown with toy guns in schools, PM Anwar says Putrajaya will keep Palestine solidarity events in check Singapore man gets seven years jail for killing pregnant wife, after attempted suicide when accounting error made him think business was doomed

Indonesia today flew its first commercial flight using palm oil-blended jet fuel, as the world’s biggest producer of the commodity pushes for wider use of biofuels to cut fuel imports. — Picture by Ahmad ZamzahuriJAKARTA, Oct 27 — Indonesia today flew its first commercial flight using palm oil-blended jet fuel, as the world’s biggest producer of the commodity pushes for wider use of biofuels to cut fuel imports. headtopics.com

Operated by flag carrier Garuda Indonesia, the Boeing 737-800NG aircraft carried more than 100 passengers from the capital Jakarta to Surakarta city about 550 kilometres away, according to CEO of Garuda Indonesia Irfan Setiaputra.

“We will discuss further with Pertamina, Energy Ministry and other parties to ensure this fuel is commercially reasonable,” Irfan said during a ceremony, adding the plane was set to return to Jakarta later today.Garuda conducted several tests including a flight test on the new fuel earlier this month and an engine ground test in August. headtopics.com

The palm-oil blended jet fuel is produced by Indonesian state energy firm PT Pertamina at its Cilacap refinery, using hydroprocessed esters and fatty acid (HEFA) technology and is made of refined bleached deodorized palm kernel oil. — Reuters

Read more:

malaymail »

Indonesia raises alert as monkeypox cases increase to 14JAKARTA: Indonesia is raising its alert as the number of confirmed monkeypox patients increased to 14 since the first case was detected on Oct. 13, ac... Read more ⮕

Sources: TikTok, YouTube, Meta eye Indonesia e-commerce licensesJAKARTA, Oct 26 — TikTok and YouTube are considering joining Meta in applying for e-commerce licenses in Indonesia after South-east Asia’s largest economy banned online... Read more ⮕

Maybank customers will only be able to activate Secure2u at ATMs starting Oct 31JOHOR BARU: Many Malaysians working across the Causeway are planning holidays and home renovations as the Singapore dollar surged to a new high against the ringgit. Read more ⮕

Palestine Solidarity Week at all MOE educational institutions from Oct 29PUTRAJAYA: All educational institutions under the Ministry of Education (MOE) will be holding Palestine Solidarity Week from Oct 29 to Nov 3, in respo... Read more ⮕

Mavcom orders MYAirline to submit written explanation by Oct 27A woman who filmed herself arguing with the police after she verbally abused a hospital staff member was sentenced to five weeks and five days’ jail and fined S$600 on Wednesday. Read more ⮕

Fuel prices Oct 25-Nov 1: Unchanged across the boardMobile phone networks that don’t enforce security protocols will have to reimburse victims of certain phishing scams – a ruling that already applies to financial institutions. Read more ⮕