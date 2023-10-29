Indiscriminate dumping inviting rats, snake in Kepong

Yee (right) showing an SWCorp officer the location where people dump items into the wheelie bin at Jalan Burung Tiong in Kepong.Shop owner Ng Sook Yee said for the past eight years, she had witnessed indiscriminate rubbish dumping through the day at the wheelie bin in front of her store.

She said the items discarded, including paper, broken furniture, durian husks, spoiled fruits and vegetables, chicken and prawn waste, attracted rodents. “The daytime market operators and residents around here have not maintained cleanliness and do not dispose of waste properly.“I suspect it is because there are a lot of rats due to the rubbish,” she said.“The smell is so bad that it is affecting businesses in the area, and we can no longer stand this.

“Many of our customers have complained about the odour, and we are concerned that it might affect our business,” she added. Ng sought the help of community activist Yee Poh Ping to raise their concerns to Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing Corporation (SWCorp).“We have urged SWCorp to take immediate action to clear this area promptly,” said Yee. headtopics.com

Yee also said that despite daily waste collection by Alam Flora, rubbish accumulation had not decreased. According to Alam Flora, each market operator is allocated a bin for waste disposal but it appears that none of them are making use of them.

“As long as the wheelie bin remains there, people including outsiders will continue throwing waste there.“Alternative solutions need to be explored to resolve this issue.”“We will promptly remove the bin and instal a signboard prohibiting waste disposal in that location,” said an SWCorp officer. headtopics.com

Alam Flora will be tasked with ensuring that business operators and residents dispose of rubbish appropriately.

