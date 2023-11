About three decades ago, Lucas Seman, an indigenous nomadic Penan, foraged the jungle daily and hunted wildlife for food in Borneo’s abundant rainforest. In the early 1990s, he settled at Long Kevok, a new Penan settlement established by the Sarawak government. Today, Long Kevok is a modern village with basic infrastructure.

