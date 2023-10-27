Indians sent to gallows in Qatar accused of spying for Israel

NEW DELHI: Eight Indian former naval officers who were handed the death penalty by a court in Qatar yesterday were charged with spying for Israel, a source in India and another in Qatar said.

Neither New Delhi nor Doha has officially stated the charges against the eight who were arrested in August 2022. In India, a government official aware of Doha’s stance said the Qatar authorities had accused them of spying for Israel.

The eight Indians will be able to appeal the death sentence, the source briefed on the case in Qatar told Reuters, as well as also saying they had been charged with spying for Israel.A spokesman for India’s foreign ministry did not respond to a request for comment about the sources’ comments.There was no immediate response from the prime minister’s office in Jerusalem, which oversees Israel’s intelligence services. headtopics.com

The ruling comes as Doha is trying to negotiate with the Palestinian group Hamas for the release of over 200 hostages seized during its Oct 7 rampage in Israel, which is pummelling Gaza with aerial strikes in response.

The case involving the eight Indians, who were working on a submarine project with a private company for the Qatari authorities, could also become a diplomatic headache for New Delhi, which depends heavily on Qatar for its natural gas needs. headtopics.com

The Indian government said yesterday that it was “deeply shocked” that Qatar’s court of first instance had awarded the death penalty to the eight Indians, adding it was “exploring all legal options”. New Delhi had said that it attaches “high importance to this case” and will “take up the verdict with Qatari authorities”.

Read more:

fmtoday »

Indians given death penalty in Qatar accused of spying for Israel, sources sayDOHA, Oct 27 — Eight Indian former naval officers who were handed the death penalty by a court in Qatar yesterday were charged with spying for Israel, a source in India and... Read more ⮕

Qatar Court sentences eight ex-Indian navy officers to death, India ‘shocked’NEW DELHI: India on Thursday reacted with shock as a court in Qatar sentenced eight former Indian navy personnel to death. The Indians, who worked for... Read more ⮕

Top Palestinian envoy calls Israeli offensive ‘war of revenge’Riyad al-Maliki’s visit to the Hague comes as Israel launched a raid into Gaza. Read more ⮕

Israel says Gaza raid was preparation for ‘next stage’ of warTanks, troops and armoured bulldozers destroyed multiple sites before withdrawing. Read more ⮕

Lebanese battle blaze after Israel bombs border: OfficialsBEIRUT: Soldiers and volunteers on Thursday were battling a blaze on Lebanon’s southern border caused by Israeli bombing overnight, local officials sa... Read more ⮕

Video tentera Israel mengaku rogol wanita Palestin tersebarVideo tentera Israel mengaku rogol wanita Palestin tersebar Read more ⮕