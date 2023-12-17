Indian single malt Indri named world's best whisky

Oak casks, once used to store bourbon and wine, are stacking up in a distillery near New Delhi, filled with ageing whisky as workers churn out almost 10,000 bottles a day of Indian single malt Indri, recently named the world’s best whisky. Sugarcane and mustard fields, not peat bogs, ring the distillery, where the two-year-old Indian brand’s owner Piccadily is ramping up production and building a three-hole golf course to lure connoisseurs and tipplers in the whisky-loving nation.

As India comes into its own as a maker, not just consumer, of whisky, its single malts are reshaping the country’s US$33 billion spirits market. Established global brands such as Glenlivet, made by France’s Pernod Ricard, and Talisker by Britain’s Diageo fight for shelf space with local rivals Indri, Amrut and Radico Khaitan’s Rampu





