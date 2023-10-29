Indian police say one killed by suspected bomb at Christian prayers

Victims recieve medical treatment at the Government Medical College hospital in Ernakulam after a series of explosion took place during a Jehovah Witnesses meeting at a convention centre in Kalamassery near the port city of Kochi on October 29, 2023. — AFP picTHIRUVANANTHAPURAM (India), Oct 29 — A suspected bomb blast during a Christian prayer meeting in India’s southern state of Kerala killed one person and wounded 36 others, police said today.

“At about 9:40 am (12.10pm Malaysian time) approximately there was an explosion in Zamra International Convention Centre in which one person died and 36 are undergoing treatment,” Director General of Police of Kerala Darvesh Saheb told reporters.

Police said they are “examining his claims and the reasons given for carrying out the act”, according to The Times of India.Around two percent of India’s 1.4 billion people are Christian, according to the last census.A US-based Christian evangelical movement, Jehovah’s Witnesses are perhaps best known for knocking on doors around the world, bible in hand, trying to convert people to their beliefs. headtopics.com

It is a millennial faith, meaning its members believe that the end of the world is near and that God’s kingdom will soon rule over the Earth. “I would request everyone to maintain peace, remain calm, and I also request that no provocative posts are made on social media,” Saheb added.

There was no indication that the events were in any way connected, but social media carried several posts connecting the speech and the blast.

