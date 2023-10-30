India vows to free citizens on death row in Qatar

NEW DELHI: India’s foreign minister today said the country would “make all efforts” to secure the release of eight ex-navy personnel sentenced to death by a court in Qatar, reportedly for spying for Israel.

Indian media report the eight – among them former high-ranking and decorated officers, including captains who once commanded warships – were arrested in Doha in August 2022. The sentences were only revealed last week when India’s foreign ministry said it was “shocked” at the case.

The Hindu newspaper reported the men were spying for a “third country”, while the Times of India has said that “various reports claimed they were accused of spying for Israel”.Meetu Bhargava, the sister of one of the men, dismissed the allegations. headtopics.com

Qatar rarely carries out executions, and the Gulf state has previously said a death sentence is equivalent to a life sentence.

