India’s smaller rice crop paves way for prolonged export curbs

Production in India, the world’s largest rice exporter, is under unusually intense focus after New Delhi banned exports of non-basmati white rice in July, sending global prices surging. The weaker output along with persistently high domestic rice prices ahead of five state elections this month and a general election next year have left farmers and traders worried that the government will prolong restrictions on exporting the grain.Ramkali Bhargav, a farmer in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, said her paddy fields had recovered from an early season dry spell followed by floods. But just before harvesting, heavy rain and winds flattened her rice crop.

The crop loss is a problem for governments and consumers across Asia and Africa that have struggled to secure supplies of the staple since prices in the global market jumped to a 15-year high after India restricted its rice exports, which account for 40 per cent of global rice trade.Prolonged export curbs could further inflate food prices given low inventories in other key exporting countries including Thailand, Vietnam, Pakistan and Myanmar.

A senior government official, also declining to be named, told Reuters that India does not intend to lift restrictions on any rice grades in the near future. BV Krishna Rao, president of the Rice Exporters Association (REA), told Reuters he expects a smaller production drop of about 2 per cent to 3 per cent, as heavy rain benefited late-planted crops in some areas even as it damaged fields elsewhere.

