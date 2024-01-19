India's Controversial Billionaire Builds World's Largest Renewable Energy Park

Deep in the desert along the border with Pakistan, India’s most controversial billionaire Gautam Adani is building the world’s largest renewable energy park to future-proof his coal-linked fortune. The US$2.3 billion Khavda Renewable Energy Park aims to generate 30 gigawatts of energy, sufficient to power 18 million homes.

Adani's empire, which has faced criticism for its links with Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, suffered a significant loss in market value due to accusations of stock manipulation and accounting fraud. However, the company has since recovered and Adani is now investing heavily in the energy transition to make billions more





