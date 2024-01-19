HEAD TOPICS

India's Controversial Billionaire Builds World's Largest Renewable Energy Park

Gautam Adani, India's most controversial billionaire, is constructing the world's largest renewable energy park to safeguard his coal-linked fortune. The Khavda Renewable Energy Park, costing US$2.3 billion, aims to generate 30 gigawatts of energy, enough to power 18 million homes. Adani's empire, criticized for its ties with Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, faced accusations of stock manipulation and accounting fraud, resulting in a significant loss in market value. However, the company has recovered and Adani is now heavily investing in the energy transition.

Deep in the desert along the border with Pakistan, India’s most controversial billionaire Gautam Adani is building the world’s largest renewable energy park to future-proof his coal-linked fortune. The US$2.3 billion Khavda Renewable Energy Park aims to generate 30 gigawatts of energy, sufficient to power 18 million homes.

Adani's empire, which has faced criticism for its links with Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, suffered a significant loss in market value due to accusations of stock manipulation and accounting fraud. However, the company has since recovered and Adani is now investing heavily in the energy transition to make billions more

