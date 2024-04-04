Increase in Number of Smart Lanes to Ease Traffic Congestion during Chinese New Year

To help ease traffic congestion, the number of Smart Lanes activated along the PLUS highway in Malaysia during the Chinese New Year festive season has increased to six. This is three more than last year and more than quadruple the number activated in the previous year. Smart Lanes, which were introduced as a trial on NKVE in 2019, open up the emergency lane for traffic to reduce congestion.

Studies conducted by the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS) show that over 70% of road users find Smart Lanes effective in reducing congestion. However, there is still a need to increase awareness of the Smart Lanes

