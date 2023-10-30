Inaugural Sabah RTM Esports Tournament

Sabah RTM Esports Unit Manager cum organising chairman Dasni Daud said the programme, held on Oct 14, aimed to enhance the knowledge and information on esports among Sabah RTM staff. Daily Express MalaysiaThe esports tournament, he said, was not only part of the recreational activities for Sabah RTM staff but also a platform for them to work as a team in organising an event. He also said non-RTM staff, including personnel family members, participated in the tournament.

Dear Daily Express reader,Ever since 1963, before the formation of Malaysia, The Daily Express has kept the public well-informed as well as helped shape Sabah & Labuan's development for 60 years.By subscribing you are supporting many of our award winning journalists - the first newspaper to win the Prime Minister's award for excellence in Journalism - who work tirelessly to bring you the facts and news that matter.

Nine locations for second phase of Sabah Starlink in January 2024, says Comms MinisterPETALING JAYA: Three people were injured when a section of the ceiling at the Megah Rise Mall here collapsed during the heavy downpour on Saturday (Oct 28) afternoon. Read more ⮕

Sabah donates RM655,000 to the Palestinian causePETALING JAYA: A woman who had been reported missing by family members two days prior was found dead in a car. Read more ⮕

Sabah committed to combating cybercrime alongside Federal: HajijiKota Kinabalu: The State Government is committed to working together with the Federal Government and related agencies in combating cybercrime, especially financial crime and scams which are still on the rise in Sabah. Read more ⮕

Juara dunia, dua lagi atlet Sabah wakil Malaysia ke RiyadhKota Kinabalu: Yan Jia Chi yang baru dinobatkan sebagai juara dunia dan pemenang pingat perak Derora Dane Daniel dan Myra Arina akan mewakili Malaysia untuk beraksi dalam acara Muaythai di Sukan Tempur Dunia di Riyadh, Arab Saudi bermula hari ini (Sabtu) di Arena dan Dewan Sukan Universiti King Saud. Read more ⮕

Agong ke-17: Sabah ucap tahniah kepada Sultan JohorKota Kinabalu: Ketua Menteri Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor mewakili rakyat Sabah merafak sembah ucapan tahniah kepada Sultan Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar kerana dipilih sebagai Yang di-Pertuan Agong ke-17, pada Jumaat. Read more ⮕

Cyber crimes in Sabah worrisome, with losses amounting to over RM100mil, says CMJOHOR BARU: A man who was driving under the influence of drugs has been arrested after crashing into the front gate of Istana Besar and two other vehicles here. Read more ⮕