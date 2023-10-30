In Sibu, Facebook account holder apologises for posting ‘plastic rice’ video

In a letter of apology to the Sibu Ricewholesar Association and its chairman Datuk Wong Kie Sing, account holder Philip Mejin admitted the posting had affected sales of the said brand of rice, and had caused panic among the community regarding the country’s food security. — Reuters picSIBU, Oct 30 — A Facebook account holder who posted a video alleging that “plastic” rice was being sold here issued an apology today, saying the video was fake.

“After investigation, I have found that the allegation (made by a woman in the video) is untrue and that it is fake news,” he said in a statement. Philip admitted that through the test report of the Chemistry Department Kuching, the said brand as mentioned in the viral video is of high quality, and that consumers should have no qualms buying it. headtopics.com

“I would also like to advise all Facebook account holders to be careful in their postings to avoid sharing fake news,” he said.In the video recording, a woman was seen throwing a lump of rice onto the floor while expressing dissatisfaction and alleging the rice was fake.

Meanwhile, Wong said the police here are still tracing other Facebook account holders who had posted the same video. — Borneo Post

