In Peru, a small carbon footprint is not a choice

Sofia Llocclla Pellaca gets water from a fog catcher in Villa Maria del Triunfo district, on the southern outskirts of Lima, on October 7, 2023. — AFP picLIMA, Oct 30 — Sofia Llocclla Pellaca always descends on foot from the unlit hill where she lives with hardly any electricity on the outskirts of Lima. She rarely eats meat and cooks on a gas or wood stove.

It has one of the lowest carbon footprints in South America, emitting an average of 1.7 tonnes of carbon per person, compared to 4.2 tonnes in Argentina. Experts say that to stay below the critical benchmark two-degree Celsius (3.6-degree Fahrenheit) rise in global temperature, individuals need to reduce their carbon footprint to less than two tonnes in the coming decades.

There is no public lighting or sewage system, and drinking water arrives every 15 days in tanker trucks.Eradicating poverty and boosting access to services without increasing CO2 emissions from burning fossil fuels is a major challenge facing developing countries. headtopics.com

Much of Latin America, he said, has failed to come up with “clear and well-planned strategies” to migrate towards renewable energy because it is “caught in the trap of oil, coal and gas.”

