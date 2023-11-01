In JB, single mum, female friend get seven years each for abusing seven-year-old son

Sessions Court Judge VM Mabel Sheela meted out the sentence on Nurul Asyiqin Mohamad Zahid, 27, and her housemate Awiin Chua, 30, after they pleaded guilty to two charges of child abuse on August 16. The court sentenced them to seven years’ jail on each charge and ordered them to serve the sentences concurrently from the date of their arrest on August 12.

In her decision, Judge Mabel Sheela emphasised that such an incident should not have occurred, as the bond between a mother and her child is extraordinarily special.“If you (victim’s mother) ask your child to follow you, he will definitely do it even if it means enduring pain.

“The court could not imagine the condition the victim would be in if this situation had continued, and we’re fortunate that the public intervened. Otherwise, the victim could have died,” she said. Deputy public prosecutor Nur Diyana Zubir asked for a deterrent sentence, saying the victim had suffered more than 20 physical injuries and had been frequently abused.“In this case, we must commend the victim’s neighbours for their vigilance, which ultimately saved the victim. It is a case of public interest which has also attracted the attention of the consort of Johor Crown Prince, Che’ Puan Besar Khaleeda Bustamam,” she said.

In mitigation, lawyer Nur Hazneena Zureen Jaesleen Mohd Hanafiah, representing the two accused, appealed for a lighter sentence, considering it was their first offence and they deeply regretted their actions.

