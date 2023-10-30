In appeal to stop man’s reburial as alleged Muslim convert, Hindu family says Shariah court had no jurisdiction

Today was the Court of Appeal’s hearing of Raguram’s Hindu widow and two young children’s appeal, where they are seeking court orders to quash the Shariah court’s decision for his reburial and to prevent Mais from enforcing the Shariah court order — which would include exhuming the body for reburial. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — A Shariah court in Selangor did not have the powers to issue a court order for the reburial of school teacher B.

Today was the Court of Appeal’s hearing of Raguram’s Hindu widow and two young children’s appeal, where they are seeking court orders to quash the Shariah court’s decision for his reburial and to prevent Mais from enforcing the Shariah court order — which would include exhuming the body for reburial.Immediately after Raguram’s burial in a Hindu funeral on March 15, 2020, Mais had the next day filed court proceedings in the Shariah High Court in Shah Alam.

Today, Raguram’s family’s lawyer K. Shanmuga argued that the Shariah court had actually gone beyond its jurisdiction or powers when it decided that Raguram was a Muslim at the time of his death. Shanmuga said Mais went to the Shariah court to obtain an order declaring that Raguram was a Muslim and asked for a subpoena to be issued to Raguram’s non-Muslim widow to testify in the Shariah court. This took place during the Covid-19 pandemic and also when there were lockdowns in Malaysia. headtopics.com

“And in any event, my client ought not to be a witness. My client has to be a party in any dispute involving any determining of the religion of the husband. Section 61(3)(b)(xi) of the Selangor state law states that the Shariah High Court shall under its civil jurisdiction hear and decide all court cases “if all the parties” to the case are Muslims and if the case relates to a declaration on whether a deceased person was a Muslim or not at the time of his death.

Shanmuga argued that if Mais had wanted to pursue the matter of whether Raguram was a Muslim when he died, it should have filed a case in the civil courts instead and named Raguram’s family there as parties to the case. headtopics.com

Missing woman found dead at Kuala Kurau jettyIPOH, Oct 29 — A woman reported missing on Friday was found dead at the Kuala Kurau Maritime Zone jetty near Parit Buntar yesterday. Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri... Read more ⮕

Jenazah Badrul Muhayat dibawa pulang ke Kuala Lumpur, dikebumi di Sentul pagi esokJenazah Badrul Muhayat dibawa pulang ke Kuala Lumpur, dikebumi di Sentul pagi esok Read more ⮕

Dead body found floating near MMEA jetty in Kuala KurauMELAKA: A sleeping driver caused his car to sink into the Straits of Malacca after high tide swept up the vehicle. Read more ⮕

Body found floating near MMEA's Kuala Kurau jetty identified as 23-year-old womanForeign diplomats, business leaders and China watchers around the world joined the Chinese public in remembering Li who died on FridayMany who had first-hand experience of the former premier shared photos of him on Weibo, including his visits to disaster... Read more ⮕

Peserta Himpunan 10,000 Solidariti Palestin banjiri Kuala LumpurFree Malaysia Today is an independent, bi-lingual news portal with a focus on Malaysian current affairs. Since 2009, we have been presenting news and analyses round the clock, staying true to objectivity – the missing dimension in today’s news scene. Read more ⮕

Trump pledges to reimpose Muslim ‘travel ban’ at Jewish gatheringThe former US leader was among several Republican hopefuls lining up at the gathering of influential Jewish donors. Read more ⮕