Impressive Third Quarter Performance Signals Positive Trajectory for Malaysia

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said that the impressive performance in the third quarter of 2023 signals a strong trajectory for Malaysia's positive growth. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the third quarter increased by 3.3 percent, bringing the growth for the nine months of 2023 to 3.9 percent. The economy was driven by domestic demand, while the global situation remained weak and uncertain.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, stated that the dynamic domestic demand reflects the continuous efforts of the Madani Government to revive Malaysia's economy

