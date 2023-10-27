Imported rice follows national price, says PM

Ameer Ali Mydin had yesterday said the national rice manager’s stranglehold on rice supply has made it less affordable for the consumer.

SEPANG: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says that rice imports are under control and follow international market prices. He was asked to comment on whether Padiberas Nasional Bhd’s (Bernas) monopoly on rice imports is why the price is high for local consumers.

“I can’t ascertain that the issue of the rice monopoly was decided and signed 10 years ago, so we have to negotiate. “So far we are certain that rice imports are under control and follow international prices,” he said, adding that the government may look into the matter. headtopics.com

Yesterday, Mydin managing director Ameer Ali Mydin said the national rice manager’s stranglehold on rice supply has made it less affordable for the consumer.

