Importance of Integrity in Higher Education

In his speech on the Higher Education 2024 Roadmap, Minister of Higher Education, Datuk Seri Dr. Zambry Abdul Kadir, emphasized the importance of maintaining integrity, especially among higher education individuals. Integrity, defined by the Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka dictionary, refers to honesty, sincerity, or wholeness. Therefore, the term integrity carries the same meaning of ensuring one's credibility or tarnishing one's dignity when violated.

Integrity has broad implications in the context of higher education. In the teaching context, an instructor with integrity means teaching wholeheartedly, assisting students who have not yet understood the learning content, and being fair and accurate in assessing student learning. In the research context, the use of integrity-based methods or methodologies is crucial to ensure the accuracy of information in the field





UMonline » / 🏆 27. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Importance of LinkedIn Connections for Career AdvancementUnderstanding and utilizing LinkedIn's 1st, 2nd, and 3rd connections is key to unlocking professional opportunities and career development.

Source: Star2.com - 🏆 21. / 51 Read more »

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Ensuring Game Integrity in Online CasinosAdvanced technologies like artificial intelligence are being used in online casinos to ensure game integrity and combat fraud. This article explores the application of AI in online poker and its benefits in analysing data, detecting cheating, and improving gameplay.

Source: Star2.com - 🏆 21. / 51 Read more »

Experts Emphasize Importance of Pet Vaccination in Achieving Rabies-Free Southeast AsiaA rabies-free Southeast Asia hinges on robust pet vaccination, heightened public awareness, and surveillance, say experts.

Source: fmtoday - 🏆 5. / 72 Read more »

Bursa Malaysia ends higher for fourth consecutive dayThe local market’s positive outlook is driven by appealing valuations, an upswing in investor confidence, and strong foreign buying, says analyst.

Source: fmtoday - 🏆 5. / 72 Read more »

Tube Girl Collaborates with Advocacy Group to Establish Education Fund for Palestinian ChildrenSabrina Bahsoon, also known as 'Tube Girl' on TikTok, has collaborated with the refugee advocacy group Yayasan Geutanyoe Malaysia to establish an education fund for Palestinian children living as refugees in Malaysia.

Source: therakyatpost - 🏆 14. / 59 Read more »

Algerian Ambassador Aims to Raise Awareness about Algeria in MalaysiaAlgerian ambassador to Malaysia Abdelhafid Bounour recently announced efforts to raise awareness about Algeria among Malaysians. He emphasized the importance of developing relations in areas such as trade, investment, tourism, education, and culture. Bounour expressed a desire to strengthen ties between the two countries and explore new opportunities for cooperation.

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »