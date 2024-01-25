Implications of Death in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Death and sacrifice are as fundamental to Final Fantasy as chocobos, moogles, and gruff guys named Cid. With the death of a key character at the end of Final Fantasy VII disc one, the series set a heartbreaking trend for many installments that followed. That’ll likely be the same with the upcoming Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, but there’s plenty of evidence within the wider lore to suggest that another central character is destined to perish this time around.

Why’s that? The broader Compilation of Final Fantasy VII (i.e., the original game plus all subsequent spinoff and sequel games, books, and movies) essentially establishes it as necessary if the party wants to truly defeat Sephiroth for good. Everything to support this theory comes right out of the FF7 sequel movie Advent Children and its prequel novel On the Way to a Smile. Even if it winds up being incorrect, its implication on FF7 canon remains hugely importan





