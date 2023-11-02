Immigration Dept says rescued 10 women believed to be victims of human trafficking at Seremban massage centre

“A man supervising the premises was also detained for investigation under the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act (Atipsom) 2007,” it said.The Immigration Department said the operation was carried out by the Intelligence Operations Unit, Prevention Division of Atipsom and Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act (AMLA) of the Putrajaya Immigration following complaints by members of the public and intelligence conducted.

The department urged the public to continue channelling information to help them eradicate human trafficking as well as the smuggling of migrants, adding that stern action would be taken against any party found to have committed an offence under Atipsom 2007. — Bernama

