Illegal welding work causes deadly fire at Istanbul nightclub

Illegal welding work at an Istanbul nightclub started a fire that killed at least 29 people in a residential block, according to a video published by the Turkish Interior Minister yesterday. Released CCTV footage shows a worker welding a metal object with a blowtorch in the building when flames suddenly erupt and thick smoke billows out into Turkiye’s economic capital.

The fire broke out at midday on Tuesday at the Masquerade Club, a large nightclub housed in the basement of the 16-storey apartment block in the Gayrettepe neighbourhood of Besiktas district. “The investigation... into the incident is continuing,” said Turkiye’s Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya in a message published with the video on X, formerly Twitte

