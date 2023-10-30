Idle 1,500 Tambunan acres for coconut project

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signing ceremony by five village heads as Grazing Reserve Trustees in the villages was witnessed by Deputy Chief Minister 1, Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey G Kitingan, together with MKIC Sdn Bhd Chairman, Dato Sri Dr Sabin Samitah here, recently. Daily Express Malaysia

Jeffrey, who is also Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Industry, said this is the State government's intention to bring more investors in the State, especially in the rural areas. "The RM60 million investment may have a five-fold impact which is about RM300 million," he said.

