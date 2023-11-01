Identifying good and bad fats for heart health

While consuming fats may sound like a bad thing, some actually help to keep our heart healthy and are thus deemed “good” fats. Dietary fats also play a significant role in protecting organs, reducing inflammation and contributing to blood clotting. They also assist in the transportation of fat-soluble vitamins such as vitamins A, D, E and K.In the Malaysian context, a large percentage of fatty acids in our diet is derived from vegetable oils – often a mix of polyunsaturated, monounsaturated, and saturated fatty acids in varying proportions.These are your heart’s best friends.

These fats, which include essential fatty acids like omega-3 and omega-6, similarly play a pivotal role in decreasing heart disease risk by lowering cholesterol levels.Eating saturated and trans fats increases your total cholesterol and LDL or “bad” cholesterol, and in turn raises your risk of heart disease. As such, intake of these should be kept to a minimum.

While there’s no need to eliminate all saturated fats from your diet, experts recommend limiting intake to no more than 10% of your daily calories.Small amounts of naturally occurring trans fats can be found in meat and dairy products. But it is artificial trans fats, often labelled as “partially hydrogenated oils”, that you should watch out for.

In addition, artificial trans fats can result in inflammation that is often linked to the development of heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and other chronic conditions. Instead of obsessively counting fat in grammes, aim for a diet rich in vegetables, fruit, nuts and beans, with two or more weekly servings of fatty fish, moderate amounts of dairy, small amounts of red meat, and only occasional fried or processed items.

