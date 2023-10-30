ICC lawyer warns over preventing aid getting to Gaza, a crime

International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan said yesterday preventing access to humanitarian could be a crime, after visiting Egypt’s Rafah crossing with Gaza, the main entry point for international aid. — Reuters picCAIRO, Oct 30 — International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan said yesterday preventing access to humanitarian could be a crime, after visiting Egypt’s Rafah crossing with Gaza, the main entry point for international aid.
He said he wanted “to underline clearly to Israel that there must be discernible efforts without further delay to make sure civilians” in the Hamas-run Palestinian territory “receive basic food, medicines”.
UN chief Antonio Guterres said the situation was "growing more desperate by the hour" as casualties in the war increase and essential supplies of food, water, medicine and shelter dwindle.People in the Palestinian territory have lived under Israeli blockade for 16 years and under complete siege for the past three weeks after the territory's Hamas rulers launched deadly attacks into Israel that sparked a war.
The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza says the retaliatory Israeli bombardment has killed more than 8,000 people, mainly civilians and half of them children. “This includes current events in Gaza and also current events in the West Bank,” Khan said, adding that he was “very concerned also by the spike of the number of reported incidents of attack by settlers against Palestinian civilians” in the territory Israel has occupied since 1967.“I call for the immediate release of all hostages taken from Israel and for their safe return to their families,” Khan said.