‘I couldn’t breathe’: Seoul crowd crush survivor writes to heal

Families of Itaewon crush victims pay a silent tribute during an unveiling ceremony of a memorial street marker to remember the victims of the October 29, 2022 crowd crush. AFPPIX: Kim Cho-long escaped death by chance last October -- pulled from packed streets in South Korea's capital by a friend, as those around her were swept into an alley where 159 people later died in a crowd crush.

The crowd was so dense that she was quickly swept off her feet by the pressure, trapped and unable to breathe, until her friend saw her and somehow managed to drag her into a nearby bar. “The pressure first started from behind, and then pressure came from the front so hard that my feet were lifted off from the ground and I couldn’t breathe.”

With no police or official crowd control measures in sight -- an official investigation would later slam “massive failings” of preparation and response -- Kim said the confusion and chaos continued for hours, as she sheltered in a nearby bar with her friend.“I went out to the streets of Itaewon and saw people lying on the street receiving CPR. Ambulances were parked disorderly on the road and people were being taken away, but even then I didn’t think that all those people were dead,“ she said. headtopics.com

At first, she shared her writing only in private forums online, where she received overwhelmingly positive feedback, including from others who said it had helped them with their own Itaewon-linked trauma.

“When it was released to the public, I did not receive comfort from the reactions I received. Personally it was good as a way to release my feelings and it was helpful in relieving my depression,“ she said. headtopics.com

But despite the onslaught of online attacks -- which are also aimed at families of victims campaigning for an independent enquiry into the disaster -- Kim remains positive.“I believe that all citizens living in South Korea are survivors of the Itaewon disaster,“ she said.

Read more:

theSundaily »

Seoul creates memorial at site of deadly 2022 crowd crushSEOUL: The narrow alleyway in South Korea’s capital where nearly 160 people were crushed to death during Halloween festivities a year ago was designat... Read more ⮕

Apple's October 31 event: M3 iMac, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro to be revealed?Apple's upcoming Mac-focused 'Scary Fast' event will likely see the introduction of a new M3 chip and a long-overdue refresh of the iMac. Read more ⮕

Apple Confirms 'Scary Fast' Event Happening On 30 October 2023Apple has announced that it will indeed hold an event next week on 30 October 2023, just as suggested by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman prior to this. Apart from Read more ⮕

Maybank Will Require You To Activate Secure2u Via ATM Starting 31 OctoberMaybank has announced a significant change to its Secure2u protocol that will be implemented by the end of the month. Starting from 31 October 2023, users Read more ⮕

Fun Events In The Klang Valley This Weekend From 27 To 29 OctoberFrom exhilarating performances to Halloween markets, there’s something for everyone this weekend in the Klang Valley. Read more ⮕

Families seek accountability a year after deadly S. Korean crush159 people were killed while celebrating Halloween in Seoul’s nightlife district of Itaewon. Read more ⮕