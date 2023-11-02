I can’t ask JPJ to stop enforcing law, says Loke after truckers’ ‘strike’

Loke told the Dewan Rakyat that the strike was initiated purely because JPJ was carrying out its enforcement duties. “We understand the woes of lorry drivers who are saying that the enforcement is too strict, but the public will be angered if there is no enforcement, as there have been several accidents involving overloaded lorries lately.”

“We are looking for a solution that will allow lorry drivers to operate normally while guaranteeing the safety of the public,” he added. JPJ announced that it would begin large-scale checks on commercial vehicles last month, following an incident involving a lorry which ploughed into 14 cars in Putrajaya, and left two dead.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

STARONLINE: JPJ: Study to upgrade B2 motorcycle licence to B in final stagePETALING JAYA: Some parents have decided not to send their children to school during Palestine Solidarity Week over concerns of such programmes relating to conflicts in other countries.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

THESUNDAILY: JPJ Perak kutip lebih RM800,000 hasil lelongan kenderaan sita tahun iniIPOH: Jabatan Pengangkutan Jalan (JPJ) Perak merekodkan kutipan sebanyak RM858,470 hasil jualan kenderaan lelong yang dilakukan dalam dua siri lelonga...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: JPJ Perak kutip RM370,720 lelong kenderaanJabatan Pengangkutan Jalan (JPJ) Perak merekodkan kutipan sebanyak RM370,720 hasil lelongan 78 kenderaan pelbagai jenis yang di sita di Pejabat JPJ negeri di sini hari ini.

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: Perak JPJ collects over RM800,000 from auction of seized vehiclesMANILA (Philippine Daily Inquirer/Asia News Network): Police are looking for evidence that will directly link the police officer identified as a “person of interest” in the disappearance of beauty queen, former Miss Batangas Catherine Camilon.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: Kenderaan perdagangan bawa muatan bahaya kesalahan utama dikesan JPJKenderaan perdagangan bawa muatan bahaya kesalahan utama dikesan JPJ

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: No one’s gone to jail for tinted windows, says LokeLast month, JPJ warned drivers of private vehicles against violating regulations on tinting their windows, saying they may face a fine or jail time.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕