Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric vehicle officially launched in Malaysia

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric vehicle (EV) has been officially launched in Malaysia, with three variants available - the Standard, Plus, and Max. The Standard variant is priced at RM241,688, the Plus at RM266,888, and the Max at RM298,888. These prices are inclusive of the sales and service tax (SST). The Ioniq 5 comes with different battery options and drivetrain configurations. The Lite and Plus variants have a 58 kWh battery and rear-wheel drive, while the Max variant has a 72.

6 kWh battery and dual-motor all-wheel drive. The Ioniq 5 offers a range of up to 480 km on a single charge. Hyundai-Sime Darby Motors (HSDM) is also offering an extended warranty and service package for an additional cost. Two home charging stations are available as optional items





