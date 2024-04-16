Husband and Wife Killed in Car Accident in Kota Belud

KOTA BELUD : A husband and wife were killed after the Proton Wira there were travelling in collided with a Toyota Hilux at Bukit Kelawat, here, on Sunday night.

“The two victims were trapped in the Wira. They were removed and confirmed dead at the scene by health workers and handed over to the police.

