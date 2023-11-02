Hurkacz serves 1,000th ace of year in Paris win

Hubert Hurkacz became the first player to hit 1,000 aces in a season since Americans John Isner, the all-time ace leader, and Reilly Opelka in 2019. — Reuters picPARIS, Nov 2 — Hubert Hurkacz hit his 1,000th ace of the season as he beat Roberto Bautista Agut 6-3, 6-2 on Wednesday in the second round of the Paris Masters.

The 26-year-old Pole started the match needing 15 aces for the milestone and hit 19 aces against his Spanish opponent. He became the first player to hit 1,000 aces in a season since Americans John Isner, the all-time ace leader, and Reilly Opelka in 2019.

At 6-foot-5 tall Hurkacz is the first player under 6ft 8in to hit 1,000 aces since Canadian Milos Raonic fired 1,107 in 2014.“Hopefully there are still a couple more to come, but I didn’t expect it at the beginning of the year, so definitely the serve has been working a little bit.”

