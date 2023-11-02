Hujan di kebanyakan tempat di seluruh negara petang ini

Menurut ramalan cuaca seluruh negara hari ini, ribut petir dijangka berlaku di beberapa tempat di Kelantan, Terengganu, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya dan Negeri Sembilan.“Selain itu, ribut petir di satu dua tempat di kawasan pedalaman di Perak dan Pahang,” menurut ramalan itu.

Di Sabah, ribut petir di ramal berlaku di satu dua tempat di Pedalaman, Pantai Barat, Tawau, Sandakan dan Kudat. Di Sarawak, ribut petir di jangka berlaku di beberapa tempat di Betong dan Sarikei selain di satu dua tempat di Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Sibu, Mukah, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri dan Limbang. – UTUSAN

