has quietly refreshed its MateBook D 14 SE laptop with a few notable upgrades, including a new 16:10 display, a more powerful Core i5-13420H processor, and 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The overall design of the laptop remains largely unchanged, save for a small lip that protrudes around the webcam and microphone.

The new 16:10 display measures 14 inches diagonally and has a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels. It also offers 300 nits of peak brightness and is certified by TÜV Rheinland for low blue light emissions.

The Core i5-13420H is a 13th-generation Intel processor that should offer better performance than the Core i5-1235U processor found in the previous MateBook D 14 SE. It is also a 45W TDP processor, which means it will consume more power than the 15W TDP Core i5-1235U. headtopics.com

Huawei has also doubled the amount of RAM in the new MateBook D 14 SE to 16GB. This will make the laptop more capable of handling multitasking and running demanding applications. Other notable features of the new MateBook D 14 SE include a 512GB SSD, a 56Wh battery that supports 65W charging, and a variety of ports, including HDMI, USB-C, and USB-A.

The new MateBook D 14 SE is currently available for purchase in China for CNY 4,199 (US$574). Huawei has not yet announced a global release date for the laptop.

