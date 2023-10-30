Huawei nova 11 SE release date leaked - New phone could launch on 31 October 2023

If you are a fan of Huawei smartphones, this news might excite you. Rumour says the new Huawei nova 11 SE could launch on 31 October 2023. That said, what should you know about it?

For your information, the device has been listed with an LTE-only SoC on GeekBench. Previously, the tech specs for the device were leaked via promotional teasers. Today, we learnt the device could launch tomorrow, 31 October 2023.

Moreover, the device was listed on the GeekBench database with the model number BON-AL00. The database also confirmed the device will run Android 12 and 8 GB RAM. We have not confirmed the details of the SoC, but the device could feature a Snapdragon 680. headtopics.com

In addition, several witnesses have spotted the physical promotional materials for the device. Plus, promo image has surfaced on several online retailers. The phone could feature a 108 MP primary camera and a 32 MP front camera.

As of now, there are no Malaysia release dates for the phone. We have yet to confirm if this device will be available globally. Thankfully, we are only 24 hours away from the truth. What are your thoughts on this news? Stay tuned for more information and updates like this at TechNave! headtopics.com

The Best Leica-Branded Xiaomi Smartphone Cameras (October 2023)Latest Tech News, Product Reviews and Deals Read more ⮕

HUAWEI nova 11 SE confirmed to launch this 31 OctoberAfter being in the rumour mills for a while, HUAWEI has finally revealed the release date for its latest mid-range offering, the HUAWEI nova 11 SE. Taking place Read more ⮕

Agency Behind K-pop Idols, YG Entertainment, to Hold Auditions in Singapore in November 2023The South Korean agency behind multiple successful K-pop groups, including BIGBANG and Blackpink, YG Entertainment, will be heading to Singapore soon as part Read more ⮕

Sienna Miller Unveiled As New Face of Marks & SpencerIconic actress Sienna Miller shines in M&S’s latest Autumn Winter 2023 Womenswear Collection. Read more ⮕

World Halal Business Conference Circuit 2023 in London concludes, marking major progress in halal industryLONDON, Oct 28 — The World Halal Business Conference Circuit 2023 (WHBC 2023), has concluded here today, marking significant progress in the halal industry and the strengthening... Read more ⮕

Premier to announce Sarawak’s revenue for 2023 during DUN sitting next monthKUCHING, Oct 29 — Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg will announce Sarawak’s revenue for this year during the coming State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting... Read more ⮕