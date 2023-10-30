Huawei nova 11 SE release date leaked - New phone could launch on 31 October 2023

If you are a fan of Huawei smartphones, this news might excite you. Rumour says the new Huawei nova 11 SE could launch on 31 October 2023. That said, what should you know about it?
For your information, the device has been listed with an LTE-only SoC on GeekBench. Previously, the tech specs for the device were leaked via promotional teasers. Today, we learnt the device could launch tomorrow, 31 October 2023.
Moreover, the device was listed on the GeekBench database with the model number BON-AL00. The database also confirmed the device will run Android 12 and 8 GB RAM. We have not confirmed the details of the SoC, but the device could feature a Snapdragon 680. headtopics.com
In addition, several witnesses have spotted the physical promotional materials for the device. Plus, promo image has surfaced on several online retailers. The phone could feature a 108 MP primary camera and a 32 MP front camera.
As of now, there are no Malaysia release dates for the phone. We have yet to confirm if this device will be available globally. Thankfully, we are only 24 hours away from the truth. What are your thoughts on this news? Stay tuned for more information and updates like this at TechNave! headtopics.com
Malaysia Headlines
Agency Behind K-pop Idols, YG Entertainment, to Hold Auditions in Singapore in November 2023The South Korean agency behind multiple successful K-pop groups, including BIGBANG and Blackpink, YG Entertainment, will be heading to Singapore soon as part Read more ⮕