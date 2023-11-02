Huawei MateStation X 2023 gets new variant with less powerful processor

This new version of the all-in-one PC features a less powerful processor. However, it retains all other specs. Let’s go through the details.Originally, the Huawei MateStation X 2023 came with a 12th Gen Intel Core i9 12900H processor as standard. Its variants only differed by the amount of RAM and storage.

Whereas, the newly introduced variant houses a different processor. To be precise, it is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 12500H chip. Unlike the i9 model, the i5 version is offered in a single memory configuration. It is priced at ¥9,499 for 16GB DDR4 RAM and 1TB NVMe SSD.

As for other specs, it sports a 28.2-inch IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 3840 x 2560 pixels (4K), a 60Hz refresh rate, and a 3:2 aspect ratio. This display supports touch input and up to 500 nits of peak brightness level.

Further, the AIO PC houses 10W speakers (2 x 5W full-range) and a 10W subwoofer tuned by Devialet. It also has 4 microphones, a 3.5mm headphone jack, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 (Type-A), a Thunderbolt 4 port, and a USB Type-C port with DisplayPort 1.2 support.Last but not least, it is bundled with a Huawei Wireless Keyboard (integrated fingerprint sensor) and a Huawei Bluetooth Mouse.

