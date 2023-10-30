Huawei Malaysia presented 38 Malaysian para-athletes with a free Watch GT 4 each

Today, Huawei Malaysia presented 38 medallists with the latest wearable technology, the Huawei Watch GT 4. In its steadfast support for the Asian Para Games 2022, the event was held to recognise the dedication and hard work of these athletes who participated in the recent Para Games.
The special awards ceremony was held at the National Sports Council Malaysia, which was officiated by Yang Berhormat Ms. Hannah Yeoh, Minister of Youth & Sports Malaysia, and Yang Berusaha Tuan Haji Abdul Rashid Yaakob, Acting Director General of the National Sports Council.
During the event, Yang Berhormat Ms. Hannah Yeoh expressed her deep appreciation for Huawei's partnership and their commitment to recognising athletes who have triumphed over their challenges to compete in the Asian Para Games. She highlighted the collaborative effort between Huawei and the National Sports Council of Malaysia, indicating the potential for more enduring and concrete support in the future. headtopics.com
Victor Xu, Country Director of Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG) Malaysia, reaffirmed the company's commitment to supporting the Asian Para Games and its dedication to introducing groundbreaking sports features in the wearable market. "We stand firmly behind our athletes, celebrating their victories and supporting the future of Malaysian sports," he stated proudly.
In addition to its support for the Asian Para Games, Huawei invites Malaysians to join the athletes in the"Light Up Your Rings Challenge." By downloading the HUAWEI Health App, setting fitness goals, and achieving them, participants can receive Huawei's exclusive E-Medal. For more information on the challenge, you can visit the official web portal here. headtopics.com