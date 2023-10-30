Huawei Malaysia presented 38 Malaysian para-athletes with a free Watch GT 4 each

Today, Huawei Malaysia presented 38 medallists with the latest wearable technology, the Huawei Watch GT 4. In its steadfast support for the Asian Para Games 2022, the event was held to recognise the dedication and hard work of these athletes who participated in the recent Para Games.

The special awards ceremony was held at the National Sports Council Malaysia, which was officiated by Yang Berhormat Ms. Hannah Yeoh, Minister of Youth & Sports Malaysia, and Yang Berusaha Tuan Haji Abdul Rashid Yaakob, Acting Director General of the National Sports Council.

During the event, Yang Berhormat Ms. Hannah Yeoh expressed her deep appreciation for Huawei's partnership and their commitment to recognising athletes who have triumphed over their challenges to compete in the Asian Para Games. She highlighted the collaborative effort between Huawei and the National Sports Council of Malaysia, indicating the potential for more enduring and concrete support in the future. headtopics.com

Victor Xu, Country Director of Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG) Malaysia, reaffirmed the company's commitment to supporting the Asian Para Games and its dedication to introducing groundbreaking sports features in the wearable market. "We stand firmly behind our athletes, celebrating their victories and supporting the future of Malaysian sports," he stated proudly.

In addition to its support for the Asian Para Games, Huawei invites Malaysians to join the athletes in the"Light Up Your Rings Challenge." By downloading the HUAWEI Health App, setting fitness goals, and achieving them, participants can receive Huawei's exclusive E-Medal. For more information on the challenge, you can visit the official web portal here. headtopics.com

[Watch] Did Malaysia’s Badminton “Super Fan” Chant “Are You Sleeping” At French Open?It’s believed the voice in the video belonged to ardent badminton fan Darence Chan during a semi-final match between Malaysia’s Ng Tze Yong and China’s Li Shi Feng. Read more ⮕

Huawei nova 11 SE release date leaked - New phone could launch on 31 October 2023If you are a fan of Huawei smartphones, this news might excite you. Rumour says the new Huawei nova 11 SE could launch on 31 October 2023. That s Read more ⮕

Apple faces warning signs of losing China market to HuaweiA 6% decline in iPhone 15 sales contrasted with the Mate 60 launch hitting a record 1.5 million units. Read more ⮕

Xiaomi’s HyperOS and Huawei’s HarmonyOS are in a Race to Redefine Chinese TechSince the US trade sanctions, Huawei has lost access to Google services and is betting big on the full-scale adoption of HarmonyOS Read more ⮕

Huawei Nova 11 SE launch date confirmed, Geekbench listing spottedLatest Tech News, Product Reviews and Deals Read more ⮕

HUAWEI nova 11 SE confirmed to launch this 31 OctoberAfter being in the rumour mills for a while, HUAWEI has finally revealed the release date for its latest mid-range offering, the HUAWEI nova 11 SE. Taking place Read more ⮕