HSBC says pre-tax profit more than doubled in Q3

HSBC also unveiled a fresh US$3 billion share buyback programme, following two similar initiatives this year. (File pic)
The on-year spike from US$3.2 billion was partly down to an impairment in the same period last year over the planned sale of the firm’s retail banking operations in France, which has since stalled, it said.
"We have had three consecutive quarters of strong financial performance and are on track to achieve our mid-teens return on tangible equity target for 2023," group chief executive Noel Quinn said in an earnings release statement.
The bank also announced a new US$3 billion share buyback programme, following two similar initiatives this year.“This underlines the substantial distribution capacity that we have, even as we continue to invest in growth,” Quinn said.
In its Monday statement, the bank noted that the growth forecasts for Hong Kong and mainland China had been lowered as their post-pandemic recovery weakened. As part of its outlook, the bank said it will "continue to monitor risks related to our exposures in mainland China's commercial real estate sector closely, and there remains a degree of uncertainty in the forward economic outlook, particularly in the UK".
The lender on October 9 announced an agreement to buy Citigroup’s retail wealth management portfolio in mainland China. It said on Monday it expected a net interest income of more that US$35 billion this year, and “remained committed to targeting a return on average tangible equity in the mid-teens for 2023 and 2024”.