HSBC says pre-tax profit more than doubled in Q3

HSBC also unveiled a fresh US$3 billion share buyback programme, following two similar initiatives this year. (File pic)

The on-year spike from US$3.2 billion was partly down to an impairment in the same period last year over the planned sale of the firm’s retail banking operations in France, which has since stalled, it said.

“We have had three consecutive quarters of strong financial performance and are on track to achieve our mid-teens return on tangible equity target for 2023,” group chief executive Noel Quinn said in an earnings release statement. headtopics.com

The bank also announced a new US$3 billion share buyback programme, following two similar initiatives this year.“This underlines the substantial distribution capacity that we have, even as we continue to invest in growth,” Quinn said.

In its Monday statement, the bank noted that the growth forecasts for Hong Kong and mainland China had been lowered as their post-pandemic recovery weakened. As part of its outlook, the bank said it will “continue to monitor risks related to our exposures in mainland China’s commercial real estate sector closely, and there remains a degree of uncertainty in the forward economic outlook, particularly in the UK”. headtopics.com

The lender on October 9 announced an agreement to buy Citigroup’s retail wealth management portfolio in mainland China. It said on Monday it expected a net interest income of more that US$35 billion this year, and “remained committed to targeting a return on average tangible equity in the mid-teens for 2023 and 2024”.

Five motorists nabbed at traffic stop after testing positive for drugsMELAKA: A sleeping driver caused his car to sink into the Straits of Malacca after high tide swept up the vehicle. Read more ⮕

Almost 1,000 teens tested positive for STDs from 2018 to 2022, says FadhlinaGEORGE TOWN: One of the oldest nasi kandar restaurants in the country has ceased to serve its meals at RM5 under Menu Rahmah after the cost of ingredients becomes “unbearable”. Hameediyah Restaurant director Muhammad Riyaaz Syed Ibrahim said it had to stop serving Menu Rahmah last month. Read more ⮕

Chinese-Canadian rapper Kris Wu adjusting to life in prison, reportedly ‘creating positive songs’ in prisonKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — Former K-Pop boyband member EXO Kris Wu, who is currently serving 13 years sentence for rape and sexually assaulting multiple women, is actively involved... Read more ⮕

Countries can’t simply change tax policies, says JohariThe former second finance minister says people must be given notice about tax policy changes so that they can be prepared. Read more ⮕

Countries can’t simply change tax policies, says JohariFree Malaysia Today is an independent, bi-lingual news portal with a focus on Malaysian current affairs. Since 2009, we have been presenting news and analyses round the clock, staying true to objectivity – the missing dimension in today’s news scene. Read more ⮕