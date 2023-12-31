How Windows 11's Enhanced AI Features Can Help You During the Holidays

With 2023 coming to a close, we are currently in the holiday season that stretches between Christmas and New Year’s Day. For many people, it’s a time to share love, gratitude, and generosity with family, friends, and community. Whether it is by exchanging gifts, decorating the house, singing songs, or enjoying a feast, the holiday season is a wonderful opportunity to create lasting memories and strengthen bonds.

However, with so many things to do and so little time, how can you manage everything while still having time to make your holidays fun and memorable? Well, here’s a quick look at how Windows 11’s enhanced AI features can help you work and play better during the holidays. If you were born in 1985, you would share the same age as Microsoft’s operating system, Windows at 38 years old. Within that period, there have been numerous versions of the operating system, with Windows 11 being the latest from Microsoft, designed to make your life easier, more productive, and more fun





