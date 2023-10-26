How to do an employee background check in Malaysia

Recruiters will often run background checks to gauge the trustworthiness and honesty of job candidates. (Envato Elements pic)
A background check is a crucial part of any hiring process. It helps an organisation bring in talent they can trust, both in terms of work capability as well as moral character, by ensuring the veracity of an applicant’s information.
In Malaysia, it is common for recruiters to check the trustworthiness and honesty of job candidates by verifying the information in their resumé or other documents. Looking into a candidate’s history helps eliminate individuals who give false or invalid information, such as fake degrees or fraudulent work records.Hiring managers often check to see if the candidate has truly worked for the companies they list on their resumé. headtopics.com
The candidate’s work history can also help substantiate that they are qualified, productive, and can get along with co-workers or other staff.This check allows an organisation to learn of a candidate’s academic qualifications and highest level of education, on top of allowing hirers to determine if certain academic claims are true.
This is especially important if a job involves very specific skills and the prospective worker claims to have studied or been trained in that field. With these checks, you’ll be able to obtain the most qualified people and weed out those with fake credentials.For certain companies, it may be necessary to check whether a candidate has a criminal history to ensure the person won’t be a danger to the business or its workers. headtopics.com
While the Malaysian police has a list of those who have been convicted in the country, this information isn’t readily available to third parties; as such, an organisation may have to rely on public information.
Fans Shocked To See HK Actor Louis Koo’s Face Looking “Saggy”When it comes to ageing, most pray they will age gracefully, or work hard to keep it from showing. Unfortunately, for Hong Kong actor Louis Koo Tin-lok (古天樂), Read more ⮕