How a Malaysian kid's artwork got chosen for the Hot Wheels Proton Saga card

There's a Hot Wheels version of Malaysia’s first ever national car, the Proton Saga, out in stores right now, and soon, a limited edition will feature artwork by a Malaysian nine-year-old on the packaging artwork. – Photos: Handout

Saw Jane Harn from Penang was recently named the winner of the Hot Wheels x Proton Kids Design Competition 2023, and is set to be the first kid to see her hand-drawn artwork on Hot Wheels die-cast packaging.

According to Matt Gabe, Hot Wheels Lead Packaging Designer, her design was chosen from over 400 entries to the competition, and the process to choose the winner was no easy task. “Then we narrowed it down to about 20 that could all be the one. From there, we had judging criteria on stuff like creativity, style... all these different things, and we rated them from one to five. This was really hard because they were all really, really good, so pretty much everything was like a four or five!” headtopics.com

“Her style is almost like it was painted, but with markers. Then I think she used a white paint marker on top of things to give everything like a little highlight. So it just has a lot more depth than your average kids' drawing.”

Gabe said the Hot Wheels Proton Saga project came about in 2022, which happened to be both Proton’s 40th anniversary and also the 40th anniversary of Mattel producing their toy cars in Malaysia. “Then in 2024, we also have the new custom version that is going to be available exclusively in Malaysia, and will feature the artwork by the contest winner.” headtopics.com

Now, making a limited edition Hot Wheels car look good is one thing, but Gabe’s job is to make every single little car look good in its packaging. When the design is for a licensed car (like the Proton Saga) or one from a movie, for instance, Gabe said a bit more work needs to be put in to make sure they get it right.

