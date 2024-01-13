Houthi Rebels Threaten to Target US and UK Vessels in Retaliation for Airstrikes

Houthi rebels have threatened to target US and UK commercial vessels in retaliation for airstrikes launched against them in Yemen. This has raised concerns that the conflict between Israel and Gaza is escalating into a larger regional conflict involving Iran. Western naval forces in the Red Sea are on high alert for any potential retaliation. US President Joe Biden has warned that he believes Iran does not want war and considers the Houthis a terrorist group.

There is a possibility that the United States may reinstate the terrorist designation for the Houthis. On Friday, a ship carrying Russian oil narrowly avoided a missile fired from Yemen





Shipping companies avoid Red Sea due to attacks by Yemen's Houthi groupGermany’s Hapag-Lloyd and Hong Kong’s OOCL have announced that they will avoid the Red Sea due to attacks by Yemen’s Houthi group on vessels. These attacks have disrupted global trade and led to the establishment of a naval task force. The Suez Canal, which handles 12% of worldwide trade, has been affected by these hostilities. Global logistics executives have warned that sending ships on alternate routes could cause disruptions in global supply chains.

Shipping Firms Suspend Passage Through Red Sea Strait Due to Rebel AttacksTwo major shipping firms, Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd, have decided to suspend passage through a Red Sea strait following attacks by Yemeni rebels. The rebels, backed by Iran, are targeting shipping in order to put pressure on Israel during its ongoing conflict with Palestinian Hamas gunmen in the Gaza Strip.

US Forms Coalition to Protect Ships in Red Sea from AttacksThe United States announces a 10-nation coalition to defend ships in the Red Sea from missile and drone attacks by the Houthi group. Major shipping players have rerouted or cancelled their shipments due to the attacks.

