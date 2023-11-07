HEAD TOPICS

Hotels Begin Recovery Process After Covid-19 Impact

DailyExpress_MY1 min.

The effects of Covid-19 have caused hotels to temporarily close and experience a decline in occupancy rates. However, the recovery process has begun, with economy hotels showing a faster return to pre-pandemic levels. Safety and cleanliness have become a top priority for hotels, leading to the implementation of enhanced health and safety protocols.

The effects of Covid-19 have caused hotels to temporarily close and experience a decline in occupancy rates. However, the recovery process has begun, with economy hotels showing a faster return to pre-pandemic levels. Safety and cleanliness have become a top priority for hotels, leading to the implementation of enhanced health and safety protocols.

Malaysia Headlines

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

STARONLİNE: Finalise short-term rental guidelines soonest, urge hotels groupSINGAPORE: A 33-year-old woman and a one-year-old infant were found dead at the foot of a block of Housing Board flats in Eunos on Sunday afternoon.
Source: staronline | Read more »

FMTODAY: Fiorentina captain Biraghi helps in flood recoveryCristiano Biraghi was seen among the volunteers helping to clear up the area.
Source: fmtoday | Read more »

THESUNDAİLY: Ex-PM Najib back in prison after testing negative for Covid-19: SpokespersonKUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has been discharged from hospital and returned to prison after testing negative f...
Source: theSundaily | Read more »

MALAYMAİL: Former PM Najib back in Kajang prison after testing negative for Covid-19KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has tested negative for Covid-19 and has been released from Hospital Kuala Lumpur (HKL) today. Najib, who is...
Source: malaymail | Read more »

MALAYMAİL: 1MDB trial postponed as Najib seeks more rest after Covid-19 spell, Shafee's colleagues next infected by coronavirusKUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak's trial over RM2.27 billion of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) funds has been postponed to tomorrow, as the former prime...
Source: malaymail | Read more »

STARONLİNE: Repurposed bus hotel in Changi Village opens for bookingsSINGAPORE: A 33-year-old woman and a one-year-old infant were found dead at the foot of a block of Housing Board flats in Eunos on Sunday afternoon.
Source: staronline | Read more »