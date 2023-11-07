Hotels Begin Recovery Process After Covid-19 Impact

The effects of Covid-19 have caused hotels to temporarily close and experience a decline in occupancy rates. However, the recovery process has begun, with economy hotels showing a faster return to pre-pandemic levels. Safety and cleanliness have become a top priority for hotels, leading to the implementation of enhanced health and safety protocols.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

STARONLİNE: Finalise short-term rental guidelines soonest, urge hotels groupSINGAPORE: A 33-year-old woman and a one-year-old infant were found dead at the foot of a block of Housing Board flats in Eunos on Sunday afternoon.

Source: staronline | Read more »

FMTODAY: Fiorentina captain Biraghi helps in flood recoveryCristiano Biraghi was seen among the volunteers helping to clear up the area.

Source: fmtoday | Read more »

THESUNDAİLY: Ex-PM Najib back in prison after testing negative for Covid-19: SpokespersonKUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has been discharged from hospital and returned to prison after testing negative f...

Source: theSundaily | Read more »

MALAYMAİL: Former PM Najib back in Kajang prison after testing negative for Covid-19KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has tested negative for Covid-19 and has been released from Hospital Kuala Lumpur (HKL) today. Najib, who is...

Source: malaymail | Read more »

MALAYMAİL: 1MDB trial postponed as Najib seeks more rest after Covid-19 spell, Shafee's colleagues next infected by coronavirusKUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak's trial over RM2.27 billion of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) funds has been postponed to tomorrow, as the former prime...

Source: malaymail | Read more »

STARONLİNE: Repurposed bus hotel in Changi Village opens for bookingsSINGAPORE: A 33-year-old woman and a one-year-old infant were found dead at the foot of a block of Housing Board flats in Eunos on Sunday afternoon.

Source: staronline | Read more »