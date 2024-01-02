Horror Game Based on Mickey Mouse Enters Public Domain

The New Year brought the excellent news that Steamboat Willie-era Mickey Mouse has finally entered the public domain, after decades of Disney, er, convincing Congress to keep extending its copyrights. With that, derivative works that don’t directly contravene Disney’s trademarks are now allowed by law, and with that, there is of course a horror game coming based on the jaunty rodent.

Infestation 88 promises a “co-op horror in which you’re an exterminator,” where you’re tasked with terminating morbidly creepy versions of “classic characters and urban legends.” The big, bold move here is using what’s quite obviously an early Mickey Mouse in the game’s main logo. The logistics of a copyright expiring on a work isn’t anywhere close clear-cut, even an astonishing 95 years after its creation. Despite U.S. copyright laws having previously allowed a generous 55 years of protections, Disney was able to persuade Congress to extend that by another 20 years in 198





Kotaku » / 🏆 2. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Top Picks for a Frightfully Festive Season: Dark Horror Movies for the HolidaysWhen it comes to holiday classics, movies with gore, slashers, demons, and all that mischief probably won’t be in your must-watch Christmas movie. Here are our top picks for a frightfully festive season for all your horror folklore!

Source: WORLDOFBUZZ - 🏆 19. / 53 Read more »

New Game Releases to Look Forward to in 2024January brings a selection of indie PC games, a return to The Last of Us, the arrival of Tekken 8, and a new reason to play Bulletstorm. Check out the upcoming releases!

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »

Armored Core VI: The Unforgettable Video-Game Villain of 2023Armored Core VI introduces a subversive twist to the mecha genre by creating a memorable video-game villain centered around spite for the player. The game explores the vanity and self-righteousness of men who believe it is their right to take over a planet. Buy Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon now.

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Ensuring Game Integrity in Online CasinosAdvanced technologies like artificial intelligence are being used in online casinos to ensure game integrity and combat fraud. This article explores the application of AI in online poker and its benefits in analysing data, detecting cheating, and improving gameplay.

Source: Star2.com - 🏆 21. / 51 Read more »

The Personal Game of the Year Lists: 2023A look at the personal game of the year lists of the staff, featuring games that delighted them in 2023.

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »

Best Video Game Surprises of 2023A list of the best video game-related surprises in 2023, including new games, awesome moments, funny mash-ups, and badass trailers.

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »