The AMOLED panel itself is pretty decent too, pushing a 2652 x 1200p resolution with a peak brightness of 1,200nits, a 120Hz refresh rate, full coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut and 1920Hz PWM dimming to make the display be more comfortable on the eyes., a 4nm midrange processor that debuted late last year; it’s the first smartphone in Malaysia to be powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1. That gets mated to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.
In the camera department, the Honor X9b 5G features a triple rear camera setup, with a main 108MP, f/1.75 camera using a 1/1.67-inch sensor flanked by a 5MP, f/2.2 ultrawide and a 2MP, f/2.4 macro lens all housed in a circular camera bump, while in front is a 16MP selfie shooter. Honor says that they’ve added their ‘Falcon Capture’ and motion sensing capture features to the Honor X9b 5G too, which were previously exclusive to the Honor Magic 5 series.
Elsewhere, the Honor X9b 5G has a large 5,800mAh battery with 35W SuperCharge fast charging that Honor says will be good for up to three days of use. There’s also an under-display fingerprint sensor, an IP53 dust and water resistance rating and support for WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, 5G wireless connectivity. Available in Sunrise Orange, Titanium Silver and Midnight Black colour options, the Honor X9b 5G weighs in at 185g and measures 7.98m thick.
