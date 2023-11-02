HONOR Watch 4 To Arrive In Malaysia At RM499

Unfortunately, the local market is not getting the version with cellular support, but it still has Bluetooth 5.2, which supports Bluetooth calling using its built-in speaker. Powering it is a 451mAh battery which claims a battery life of up to 14 days with typical usage. As for compatibility, the watch can be used with Android 9 or higher along with iOS 11 or higher.

The HONOR Watch 4 will be sold at RM499 in black and gold colour options from 10 November with pre-ordering available now. You can pre-order the smartwatch through the brand's website, Lazada store, and Shopee store, along with authorised retailers.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

TECHNAVEMY: HONOR Watch 4 Malaysia release - Available from 10 November, priced at RM499Besides launching the HONOR X9b 5G, HONOR also released its latest smartwatch offering in Malaysia, the HONOR Watch 4. Featuring some compelling features at the

Source: technavemy | Read more ⮕

SOYA_CINCAU: Honor X9b 5G: New toughest smartphone in Malaysia, large 5800mAh battery, priced at RM1,499You can now pre-order the Honor X9b 5G in Malaysia, a smartphone whose unique feature is its 'ultra bounce, anti drop' 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display that's tougher than the rest.

Source: Soya_Cincau | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: Over 150,000 foreign workers expected to arrive soon, Dewan Rakyat toldHONG KONG (Reuters): Chinese President Xi Jinping said women have a critical role and must establish a 'new trend of family', as the nation grapples with an ageing population and record decline in the birth rate.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: Myanmar officials arrive in Bangladesh for Rohingya repatriation talksThe refugees are stateless after the Southeast Asian country stopped recognising their citizenship in 2015.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

TECHNAVEMY: SD 6 Gen 1, 5800mAh battery and 'All-angle Ultra Tough' 120Hz AMOLED at RM1499After announcing an early-bird promo for the device last week, HONOR Malaysia today finally released the smartphone itself, the HONOR X9b. Featuring some attrac

Source: technavemy | Read more ⮕

MALAYMAIL: Budget 2024: We are in environmental deficit — WWF-MalaysiaOCTOBER 30 — In the recent Budget speech, the Prime Minister said it was highly inappropriate for institutions to sell strategic assets in order to make settlements. It is...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕