HONOR Watch 4 Malaysia release - Available from 10 November, priced at RM499

Its dimensions are 45.3mm x 39.1mm x 11.2mm and weighs approximately 32g without the strap. Speaking of which, the Watch 4 comes with a silicone rubber wristband which is replaceable. Battery-wise, there’s a 451mAh cell which HONOR claims can last you up to 14 days with typical usage. Other notable specs include 4GB storage, a speaker, a microphone, Bluetooth 5.2 LE, GPS, 5ATM rating and support for iOS 11 or higher or Android 9.0 or higher. In Malaysia, the Watch 4 is priced at RM499 and is offered in either a Gold or Black colour option. The smartwatch is available for purchase in our country starting 10 November 2023.

For more information on the Watch 4, visit HONOR's official website here. As always, do stay tuned to TechNave for the latest trending tech news and releases such as this.

